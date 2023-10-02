Skip to Content
FOX 35

Late Sen. Dianne Feinstein to lie in state at San Francisco City Hall

CNN
By
Published 9:17 AM
File

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - The body of late Sen. Dianne Feinstein will lie in state at San Francisco City Hall Wednesday, October 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Feinstein's press office announced. 

The event will be open to the public and attendees will be able to pay their respects and sign a condolence book. 

Feinstein's funeral will be held the following day, Thursday, October 5, at the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center in the Herbst Theatre. 

The funeral will not be open to the public due to limited space, but a livestream of the event will be available for the public. 

Feinstein's body will then be buried at a private, family-only ceremony

Article Topic Follows: FOX 35

Jump to comments ↓

FOX 35

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content