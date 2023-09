According to the Alameda County Coroner, Cloud, 25, who lived in Oakland, suffered acute intoxication from the combination of drugs which also included benzodiazepine.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Euphoria actor Angus Cloud died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, TMZ has learned.

