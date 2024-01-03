Ciara discovers she’s related to Derek Jeter

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Ciara has a connection to sports that doesn’t have anything to do with her being married to Denver Bronco quarterback Russell Wilson.

During an appearance on the PBS series “Finding Your Roots,” the singer was reviewing her ancestry results with host Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. when she exclaimed, “What the world!”

When Gates told her the person whose name she was reading was her “DNA cousin,” Ciara was shocked.

“You are kidding me!” she said. “Derek Jeter!”

“Ciara and Derek share a long identical stretch of DNA on their 14th chromosome DNA which we know Derek inherited from his mother,” a voiceover for the show is heard explaining.

She shared the clip on her verified Instagram account.

“The moment I learned @DerekJeter was my cousin! Crazy!,” the caption read. “Thank you @drhenrylouisgates for such an incredible experience! This was a dream come true to learn about my family genealogy!”

Jeter recently gained yet another cousin when Ciara gave birth in December to her fourth child, a daughter named Amora Princess Wilson.

Her other children are daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3, who she shares with her husband Wilson, as well as her nine-year-old son Future Zahir, whose father is the rapper Future.

