Selena Gomez confirms she’s in a relationship with Benny Blanco

By Hafsa Khalil, CNN

(CNN) — Selena Gomez has confirmed she is dating record producer Benny Blanco.

After an Instagram fan account posted an image of the pair looking cozy on Thursday, the “Only Murders in the Building” actress responded in a series of comments affirming her feelings for Blanco.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” Gomez’s comment pinned on the post reads, while another simply says: “LOVE.”

The pop star and actress has recently been working with Blanco on her latest hit, “Single Soon.” They previously collaborated on several songs, including “I Can’t Get Enough” in 2019, which features Blanco dancing in a teddy bear costume in the music video.

An Instagram post on Gomez’s account also shows he was present at her birthday celebrations in July this year.

But not everyone is happy for the former Disney star, leading the 31-year-old to defend Blanco, shooting back at one fan’s comment with: “I don’t understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in (m)y life at all.”

Some Gomez fans believe Blanco had a dig at her in a 2020 interview promoting “Lonely,” his collaboration with friend and singer Justin Bieber – who is also Gomez’s ex-boyfriend.

“Justin is not one of those, like, cookie-cutter pop artists, you know they’re, like, ‘This is my new single and here’s my makeup line,’” Blanco said, which fans took to be a swipe at Gomez’s cosmetic brand, Rare Beauty, which she founded the previous year.

But Gomez appears not to care about this speculation, telling a fan, “lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

To another, she wrote, “then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.