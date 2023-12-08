Derek Hough’s wife undergoes emergency cranial surgery

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Derek Hough’s wife Hayley Erbert is recovering after emergency surgery.

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge shared on social media that Erbert, who is also a professional dancer, had fallen ill.

“At the end of last night’s tout performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital,” he wrote in a note on Instagram. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, “An intracranial hematoma is a collection of blood within the skull. It’s usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain.”

“It may also be caused by trauma such as a car accident or fall,” the Mayo site states. “The blood may collect in the brain tissue or underneath the skull, pressing on the brain.”

Hough and Erbert have been performing as part of his “A Symphony of Dance” tour.

The couple met on “DWTS” and began dating in 2015. They married in August 2023.

