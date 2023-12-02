It’s war between kin as well as winged creatures in Season 2 trailer for ‘House of the Dragon’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Get ready for more bloody warfare and dramatic intrigue in the world of Westeros.

HBO dropped an official teaser for the second season of the “House of the Dragon” on Saturday, continuing the story of House Targaryen set two centuries before the events of iconic hit series “Game of Thrones.” (HBO is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which also owns CNN.)

The clip promises more high stakes conflict between the warring factions introduced in the first season, along with – you guessed it – more dragons.

As scenes of intense combat play out – along with an impressive shot of two dragons facing off on a beach – Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) is heard in voice over saying, “There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin, and no war so bloody as a war between dragons.”

“House of the Dragon” is based on “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood” novel. The new teaser was unveiled during HBO’s CCXP23 panel in São Paulo, Brazil.

The eight-episode second season of “House of the Dragon” will debut next summer on HBO, and will be available to stream on Max.

