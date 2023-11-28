‘The Crown’: See Prince William’s romance with Kate Middleton unfold in first-look photos

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Netflix’s “The Crown” returns in December with the remaining episodes of Season 6, and royal couple Kate Middleton and Prince William’s romance looks like it will be on full display.

On Tuesday, the streamer released new photos of actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, who are portraying the pair in their college years.

The photos include, most notably, a first look at the series’ recreation of Middleton’s iconic runway strut at a university fashion show in the early 2000s, which is said to have been the moment she first caught Prince William’s eye. Bellamy is seen in the photo donning that unforgettable sheer strapless dress and curled tresses.

According to an official synopsis, the final episodes of “The Crown” will cover Prince William attempting to “integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion,” as well as “the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale” between the future Prince and Princess of Wales.

McVey steps in as an older Prince William after Rufus Kampa portrayed a younger version in part one of Season 6, which mainly covered the tragic death of Princess Diana and her paramour Dodi Fayed.

A grown-up Prince Harry, played by newcomer Luther Ford, is also seen in the new photos, sitting next to Prince William on a couch. In the photo, the brothers appear to be happy and smiling.

The final episodes of “The Crown” will also cover Queen Elizabeth II’s (Imelda Staunton) Golden Jubilee as she “reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla (Olivia Williams),” according to the synopsis.

Netflix previously teased the royal wedding of then-Prince Charles and Camilla would be featured in the sixth and final season of the series.

The last six episodes of “The Crown” will be available to stream on Netflix on December 14.

