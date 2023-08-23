Rumer Willis shares her baby’s name was inspired by a typo

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Call it a happy accident.

According to Rumer Willis, her new daughter’s name was the result of a typo during a text exchange with the baby’s father, Derek Richard Thomas.

“We were thinking about the name Loretta, and it was a typo. Her dad and I were texting, and he left the ‘R’ out of Loretta, and it was just Louetta,” Willis told People magazine. “I was like, ‘Oh, I love that!’ I feel like it was one of those kind of divine intervention universe moments, and we figured it out actually quite early in my pregnancy.”

Louetta Isely Thomas Willis was born in April, and her mom said she worried while she was pregnant that the name wouldn’t be a good fit.

“I fell in love with the name so much, so early on, that I was then worried that it wouldn’t work,” she said. “But then she came out, and I mean, to me, at least right now, I was going to name her Lou, whether she was a boy or a girl.”

The baby is the first grandchild of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

