Taylor Swift leads with 8 nods as the MTV Video Music Award nominations are announced

By Marianne Garvey

(CNN) — MTV has revealed the nominations for the 2023 “Video Music Awards” (VMAs).

Taylor Swift leads the pack with eight nominations, including a repeat “Video of the Year” nod after breaking records last year to become the only artist to win three times in the category. She is followed this year by SZA with six nominations, and Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith, who all have five nominations each. BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shakira each have four.

First-time nominees include Kim Petras, along with Metro Boomin and Rema with three nods each, and Ayra Starr, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Peso Pluma, Reneé Rapp and Yung Miami with two apiece. Other artists receiving first-time nods include Aespa, boygenius, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, FLETCHER, Lauren Spencer Smith, Musa Keys, FIFTY FIFTY, JVKE, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez and Toosii, among others.

Starting on Tuesday, fans can vote across the 15 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com.

The 2023 VMAs will air Sept. 12 at 8PM ET/PT live on MTV from New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

See the list of the 2023 nominees:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

KAROL G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST NEW ARTIST

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”

October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”

November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”

January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”

February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”

March 2023: FLETCHER – “Becky’s So Hot”

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”

BEST COLLABORATION

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

BEST POP

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

P!NK – “Trustfall”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST HIP-HOP

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”

Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

SZA – “Shirt”

Toosii – “Favorite Song”

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj

BEST ALTERNATIVE

blink-182 – “Edging”

boygenius – “the film”

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

BEST LATIN

Anitta – “Funk Rave”

Bad Bunny – “Where she goes”

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola” –

Bad Bunny – “un x100to”

KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”

ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ”

The-CNN-Wire

