Megan Fox says her ‘body aches’ from the weight of men’s ‘sins’ while announcing new poetry book

(CNN) — Get ready for Megan Fox, the poet.

The debut poetry collection by the “Jennifer’s Body” actress titled “Pretty Boys are Poisonous,” is set for release in November. Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, will publish.

According to the official synopsis, Fox “shows fans her wicked humor through a heartbreaking and dark collection of poetry. Over the course of 80+ poems Fox chronicles all the ways in which we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process.”

In a statement Fox said, “These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence. I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins.

She continued, “My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.”

In the past, Fox has been in at least two highly public relationships. She was married for “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Brian Austin Green from 2010 until 2021, and the pair share three sons.

More recently, Fox has been in a high profile, on-and-off relationship with singer Machine Gun Kelly that they made public in 2020.

The poetry book will simultaneously be published as an audiobook from Simon & Schuster Audio, read by Fox.

