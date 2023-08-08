Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting their third child

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Ciara and Russell Wilson’s family is growing.

On Tuesday, the singer posted a video debuting her belly bump in silhouette on her verified Instagram account quoting lyrics from her song with Chris Brown titled “How We Roll.”

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid,” the caption read.”You my heart I’m your rib.”

Ciara and Wilson, who is a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, married in 2016. They are already parents to daughter Sienna Princess, 6, and son Win Harrison, 3.

Ciara also has a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Future.

Prior to marrying Wilson, she told Essence magazine that she had always wanted to be a mother and shared about the love she found with the professional football player.

“I remember telling my friend the kind of guy I wanted: a God-fearing man with a very fun spirit who loves kids and would really, truly care for me,” she said at the time. “I was very specific because I do believe you can have it all.”

