Tom Sandoval had this to say about his cheating scandal

Tom Sandoval is reflecting on what he could have done better.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star was recently approached by a paparazzi photographer and asked, “If you could go back and change everything that happened, would you? Would you go back and change it?”

“Hindsight’s always 20/20, man,” Sandoval said in response in a video posted by TMZ. “Like, you’re looking to hindsight, like, looking back at, like, when you handle a situation, like, yes, I could have handled things way better.”

“Scandoval,” as it has been dubbed, has kept fans of the Bravo reality show enthralled after it came to light that Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had a months-long affair behind the back of Sandoval’s now former girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

All three are cast members of “Vanderpump Rules” and the controversy has heightened anticipation for new episodes as the messiness is set to play out before the cameras.

Both Sandoval and Leviss have posted apologies to Madix on social media.

“I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love,” Sandoval wrote in a posting on his verified Instagram account. “No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

