Nick Cannon welcomes his ninth child

Nick Cannon is back on new daddy duty.

Cannon announced on his verified Instagram account Wednesday the arrival of Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, his daughter with model LaNisha Cole.

“God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth,” Cannon wrote in the lengthy caption to a photo showing him and Cole with their newborn child. “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”

“The Masked Singer” host welcomed a son with model Bre Tiesi in July.

Cannon also shares fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey, has son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell, and twin sons Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

A son named Zen, whom he shared with model Alyssa Scott, died from brain cancer last year at the age of five months.

Both Bell and De La Rosa are currently expecting their third children with Cannon.

De La Rosa appeared recently on the “Lovers and Friends with Shan Boodram” podcast and talked about her “open relationship” with Cannon, who she considers her “primary partner.”

She said that while Cannon is “very spread thin” when it comes to his paternal duties, he “does his best to be a present co-parent, a present parent, a present father.”

“I’m excited for my kids to grow up and be like, ‘Mom and dad, y’all did it your way and I love that,'” De La Rosa said. “And I hope my kids can eventually do it their way, whatever that may be in whatever capacity that is.”

