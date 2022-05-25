Kim Kardashian ‘Chief Taste Consultant’ in Beyond Meat campaign

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Kim Kardashian has gone beyond just sharing her recipe for vegan tacos.

The mogul is using her star power to promote Beyond Meat in a campaign that finds her with a a fancy new title – Chief Taste Consultant.

“I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I’ve stepped in to help with my greatest asset,” Kardashian says in a video posted on her verified Instagram account. “My taste.”

The video features a blonde Kardashian, dressed all in black and flanked by two men wearing chef’s gear, tasting several plant-based meat products.

“I’m so inspired by @beyondmeat’s mission and excited to share their delicious plant-based products with all of you as their Chief Taste Consultant,” the caption of the video reads.

Kardashian first offered up her recipe for plant-based tacos last year for her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh lifestyle site and said she started eating more plant based after watching a documentary about it.

