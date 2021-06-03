Bay Area Legoland Discovery Center announces opening date

Entertainment

MILPITAS, Calif. (KION) The Legoland Discovery Center Bay Area announced that it will be opening its doors to visitors on June 8.

The Discovery Center will be located in the Great Mall in Milpitas, and it is expected to include more than 10 interactive play zones, a Miniland with Lego replicas and rides. Visitors can also create and race their own Lego car down a speed ramp.

Take a look at the Miniland below.

General admission tickets start at $23 per person and include access to all build and play areas, rides, 4-D movies and play sessions that last about 2 hours. Annual passes start at $74.99 per person and include unlimited admission and discounts.