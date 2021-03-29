Santa Cruz boardwalk set to reopen some rides this week

Entertainment

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk announced that it will be opening some of its rides to California residents starting later this week.

The boardwalk will reopen on April 1, and reservations are now live. Visitors can buy ride wristbands in advance, and season pass holders can make reservations for certain days. Walk-up wristbands will be available if capacity allows.

A limited number of rides will be open, but one of them is the Giant Dipper. The boardwalk said the rides will comply with health guidelines, and all guests will be required to wear masks.

“Everyone at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has been preparing for this important moment in our unique and storied history,” said boardwalk spokesperson Kris Reyes. “The thrills will return on April 1 and we look forward to reopening rides to California residents in a manner that ensures the health and safety of all Boardwalk guests and employees.”

Rides will be open every day from April 1 to 11, but then it will move to weekends for the rest of April. If the county moves to the orange tier of the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy on Tuesday, the Boardwalk Bowl will also reopen on April 1.

The boardwalk's restaurants, shops and outdoor games are currently open every day, and admission is free for those who do not go on rides.