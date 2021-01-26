Dale Moss speaks out on Clare Crawley breakup

Entertainment

Dale Moss has opened up about his broken engagement with Clare Crawley.

The couple made “Bachelorette” history this season after they fell in love and she withdrew from the show.

Moss and Crawley got engaged and former “Bachelor” contestant Tayshia Adams replaced her to finish the season.

But Moss recently announced that the engagement had ended and on Monday posted videos on the Instastory portion of his verified Instagram account, saying he finally felt “comfortable getting on here after having some time to process everything that’s gone on.”

“I know a lot of y’all have seen me smiling on social media and say I don’t seem as hurt or burdened by this, but that’s the farthest thing,” he said. “This time has sucked.”

The former football player credited his friends and family with helping to support him through this difficult time and pointed out the challenges of having such a public relationship.

“Media will take things and run with them. People will spread lies or always want to point the finger,” Moss said. “But the fact of the matter is, there’s no one person to blame in this situation.”

He said his relationship with Crawley had its “ups and downs” and he appeared to refute her earlier statement that she became aware of their break up at the same time as the public.

“The statements that came out, this didn’t come out of nowhere,” he said. “I love Clare and respect Clare enough to let her know how I feel, even if that’s against the expectations of everybody else.”

Crawley had earlier posted a statement on her verified Instagram account which read “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this.”

“Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed,” the statement read. “This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this.”

In his video Moss said he was hurting and insisted that he was invested in building a healthy relationship with Crawley.

“While this is going to be difficult, what you’ll see from me is trying to practice what I preach and continue to put my best foot forward each and every day,” he said. “While trying to find some sense of normalcy, I’m also going to try and find joy and happiness in each day and continue to share that. Everything else is in God’s hands.”