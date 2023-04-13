Tulsa police, ATF recover several explosive devices, arrest suspect

By KJRH Staff

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — ATF Special Agents, along with FBI and Tulsa PD Bomb Squad responded to an address on Admiral Street for a report of found suspicious devices.

Agents and Bomb Squad personnel discovered several explosive devices which were rendered safe by the TPD Bomb Squad, according to the ATF.

Through further investigation, agents and officers went to a separate residence in the Berryhill area and located additional explosive devices, which were also rendered safe. In total 20 devices and over 50 pounds of chemical precursors that could be used to make explosives were found, according to the ATF.

Daniel Charba was ultimately arrested on state explosives charges, according to the ATF.

