5-year-old boy shoots, kills self with unattended gun near 29th and National

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — On Tuesday night, Feb. 21, 5-year-old Elijo Gonzalez died after allegedly getting ahold of a gun that discharged and struck him.

Milwaukee police are urging parents to keep their guns locked and out of reach from children.

According to police, the fatal shooting happened around 8:27 p.m. near 29th and National.

Two men, a 35-year-old and 58-year-old, were arrested for leaving a firearm unattended.

“It’s just as simple as putting that gunlock on and storing it away in a safe area, with the key in another different area where a child cannot get a hold of it. That alone is, you know, vital, and can save a child’s life,” said Sergeant Cornejo of MPD.

He said in the last months he’s noted several similar instances, a disturbing trend.

“We just need everyone to be a responsible gun owner and secure their firearm,” said Cornejo.

The loss of Gonzalez’s young life has been felt by his community. A neighbor, Margarita Arias Campa, describes the little boy as caring and sweet.

“The child was very loving. He’d say, ‘ Can I come walk the dog with you guys?'” said Campa.

The 5-year-old was a student at Seeds of Health. The school released this statement Wednesday:

“Elijo was a charismatic, energetic student who loved learning and was a source of joy to his family and friends. Our sympathies go out to our families and the community as we deal with this loss.”

