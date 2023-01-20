Plan to replace Grove Park Elementary School with nursing facility meets resistance

By Khiree Stewart

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Some northwest Baltimore residents are upset over plans to build a new skilled nursing facility.

Plans involve demolishing the old Grove Park Elementary School, which closed in 2018. The Baltimore City Department of Housing has since awarded a bid for the site to a company that plans to build a skilled nursing facility.

The Grove Park Improvement Association on Thursday held a town hall meeting, where many people voiced concerns about traffic, property values and other impacts that the proposed facility could have on the neighborhood.

“When you’re knocking a school and then putting in a business, a for-profit nursing home, you’re literally commercializing a neighborhood,” said Terrence Thrweatt, a resident.

Some think the school should be replaced with a mixed-use or multi-purpose center.

“(It should be) something that the whole entire community can have access to, and a nursing facility would restrict access to that,” said Karen M. Braden, president of the Grove Park Improvement Association.

“Older people don’t buy homes as much as those with families, and we want to make sure we are attracting those individuals who are interested in living in the type of community we have,” said Steve Ward, vice president of the Grove Park Improvement Association.

Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, D-District 5, said he thinks the plans could be beneficial for the area.

“In all the neighborhoods that they build these facilities, it helps seniors age in their community, allows them — if they need extra assistance — to stay in the community that they’ve lived (in) for decades, instead of needing to go to other jurisdictions and states,” he said.

CommuniCare told 11 News in a statement, saying: “The 140-bed facility would bring around 200 jobs to the area and compliment neighborhood homes. We have heard concerns about the decision made years ago to close the school, but other residents have also come forward to express their appreciation about the investment in their community.”

The city said the sale is not yet finalized as officials continue to negotiate the price.

“The housing department is in exclusive negotiations with this company, and from there, the mayor can make the final decision. The only role of City Council is that City Council has to decide whether they approve a sale of property,” Schleifer said.

If the sale is approved, most of the people at the meeting Thursday said they will continue to make their voices heard.

The Grove Park Improvement Association has been circulating a petition that they said they plan to submit to city leaders.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.