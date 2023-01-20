Drugs found in 6-month-old girl’s system, police say; mom facing charges

By WTAE Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — A Pittsburgh woman is facing charges after police said drugs were found in her 6-month-old daughter’s system.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to UPMC Children’s Hospital on Jan. 13 by a social worker who said the young girl had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.

Police detained the girl’s mother, 25-year-old Alicia Graham, for questioning.

Officers say Graham admitted to recently doing drugs and allegedly told them she keeps her crack pipe and a plate used to break up the crack rocks in the girl’s nursery, but Graham said she never smoked in the same room as her daughter.

The complaint said police searched her home and found drugs and drug paraphernalia throughout.

Graham is facing several charges, including aggravated assault and child endangerment.

The little girl is expected to be OK.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.