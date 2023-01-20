10-year-old boy accused of killing mother makes court appearance

By WISN Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset appeared in a Milwaukee courtroom Thursday charged as an adult with intentional homicide.

WISN 12 News is not identifying the boy because of the judge’s order for if the case moves to juvenile court.

The shooting happened in November.

Prosecutors said the boy was angry that his mom woke him up early and refused to buy him a virtual reality headset.

His defense lawyer Thursday requested to see police reports and video of witness interviews before the preliminary hearing.

“We already know that at least one family member has reached out to our office and told us that the information that was included in the complaint was inaccurately stated,” defense attorney Angela Cunningham said.

“This person wasn’t an eyewitness. The state’s not calling that person at all. I really do think she’s telling the same story, just providing a little bit different detail to different people at different times,” prosecutor Paul Dedinsky said.

The judge denied the defense’s request.

A preliminary hearing is set for later this month.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.