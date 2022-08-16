Riders can request fully driverless robotaxi through Lyft in Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — People in the Las Vegas Valley can now request a fully driveless robotaxi through Lyft.

According to a news release, starting Tuesday, as part of a partnership with Motional, the two companies have launched a new all-electric, fully driverless robotaxi in Las Vegas.

The companies say that as part of the launch, Lyft passengers can control their ride without the assistance of a driver, providing a “custom-designed user experience for a fully autonomous journey.”

As part of the experience, riders can now control the following:

Unlocking doors via the Lyft app Starting the ride from the new in-car Lyft AV App, an intuitive in-ride display tailored to autonomous rideshare Contacting remote agents if needed

“Launching Motional’s all-electric IONIQ 5 on Lyft’s network in Las Vegas represents tremendous progress in our vision to make an electric, autonomous, and shared future a reality for people everywhere,” said Logan Green, Lyft’s CEO and co-founder.

The rides, which can be requested through the Lyft app, are offered in an all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 autonomous vehicle.

The companies say they have been conducting autonomous rides in Las Vegas since 2018 and this launch is the “next milestone” as they prepare to offer the service in multiple U.S. cities in 2023.

“Motional and Lyft have a clear path to widespread commercialization of Level 4 autonomous vehicles,” says Karl Iagnemma, Motional’s President and CEO. “We’ve led the industry in commercial operations for years, and today’s launch signals we’re on track to deliver a fully driverless service next year. Riders in Las Vegas can now experience Motional’s IONIQ 5 AV that will make that service a reality. Through our strategic partnership with Hyundai, the IONIQ 5 AV is fully customized for driverless ride-hail operation, while maintaining the vehicle’s award-winning comfort and design.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.