‘Inclusivity is so important to us’: State Fair hopes to offer more sensory friendly mornings in future

By Emerson Lehmann

WEST ALLIS, Wisconsin (WDJT) — While the excited, fun-filled screams of kids enjoying the rides at Wisconsin’s State Fair could still be heard Monday morning, Spin City was a bit quieter than usual.

The morning rain let up just in time for the rides to open at 11 a.m., but as the carousel and swings began to circle, the lights and carnival music remained turned off as a part of the fair’s “Sensory Friendly Morning.”

“We’re really excited to be offering this to all the people out there who have some sensory needs,” explained Tess Kerksen, director of public relations for the Wisconsin State Fair. “They’re able to come to Spin City, enjoy the thrills of the rides and the fun of the games with reduced sound.”

Kerksen says the plan was originally in place to have a sensory friendly morning in 2020, but the pandemic put a halt to those plans. Two years later, they’re grateful to have been able to offer the opportunity for families.

“Inclusivity is so important to us,” Kerksen said. “This is a really great opportunity for us to have something for everyone at the Wisconsin State Fair.”

Lynda Daley was enjoying all the fair has to offer with her kids on Monday. While not their specifically for the sensory friendly morning, she says they noticed the difference and were glad to know it was helping other families enjoy the fair.

“All kids should be able to come and enjoy it however they need to,” Daley said. “It’s nice.”

For those that missed out this year, Kerksen says the hope is to offer the opportunity again in the future.

“This is something that we’re going to look to do for years to come,” Kerksen said.

