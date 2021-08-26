Toy version of Noah’s Ark left untouched in flood

CNN - Regional

By JUSTINA LATIMER

WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) — A nursery inside a Waverly church was destroyed during Saturday’s flood, but one item left untouched is giving people a sense of hope.

“It’s been scary for our community,” said Daron Brown, Lead Pastor at Waverly Church of the Nazarene.

When water was quickly rising Saturday, Brown went to his church with several others to barricade the doors.

“My two teenage sons were getting into the car out front and water was climbing up the tires,” said Brown. “I called for them to come back into the building.”

The pastor, his sons and few others were stuck inside the church.

“Furniture and sheds and vehicles floated by,” said Brown.

After the water went down, the group made it out OK, but the bottom level of the church was destroyed, including the nursery.

While sorting through the rubble, someone found something special.

“Me and my brothers went downstairs after the flood to get the water out and I went into the nursery and I found the are untouched by the water,” said Macy Brown.

“It gave me chills when I got into the church and Macy told me Noah’s Ark was saved,” said Delilah King, the nursery director at the church.

The church said the story of Noah’s Ark now shows significance in not only the Bible but also Waverly.

“Wow, how powerful is our God to give us that hope, that reassurance,” said King.

“There is a lot of beauty and power in that story,” said Brown.

