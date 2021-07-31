CNN - Regional

By BRENDAN KIRBY

Click here for updates on this story

BALDWIN COUNTY Alabama (WALA) — BCSO is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

According to BCSO, on July 17, 2021, the pictured woman was seen on camera at a business in the Magnolia Springs area.

The woman arrived at the facility on a black bicycle.

She entered the facility twice, taking items both times. The first time she broke into the business she was wearing a blue t-shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes. She was carrying a white backpack with a white stripe and a carrying a pink cloth.

The second time she entered the business she was wearing jeans, a white and grey striped tank top and carrying the same backpack.

She may live in the area of Weeks Rd. and County Road 49 in Magnolia Springs.

Anyone with information please contact Deputy McSwain at 251-972-8589 or Sheriff’s Communications at 251-937-0202.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.