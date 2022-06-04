Shakira and footballer Gerard Piqué announce split

Skip to Content
Colombian pop star Shakira and her longtime partner, Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué, are separating.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the couple said in a joint statement Saturday.

The 45-year-old “Hips don’t lie” singer and 35-year-old FC Barcelona defender have two children together.

The two met when the footballer featured in a music video for her 2010 World Cup song “Waka Waka.”

