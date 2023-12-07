Skip to Content
Be Mindful: Coping with grief

It’s not easy to talk about death yet it’s a reality of life. 

Grief can be especially hard to cope with during the holiday season. KION’s Veronica Macias recently sat down with James Adamic who is learning how to manage his heartbreak.  

Adamic lost his sister, Diana Adamic, niece and brother-in-law Tia and Steve Salika in the tragic Conception boat fire of 2019 off the Channel Islands of Santa Barbara. 

His family was out celebrating Tia's 17th birthday.

Tia' had invited her Santa Cruz High School friend Berenice Felipe to join her family on the scuba diving trip.

If you need help coping with grief here are a few resources to try:

Grief & Loss Resources:

https://www.co.monterey.ca.us/government/departments-a-h/health/behavioral-health/behavioral-health/information-resources/grief-loss-resources

Montage Health Support:

https://www.montagehealth.org/care-treatment/hospice/grief-support/

