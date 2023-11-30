Iran sends a hip-hop artist who rapped about hijab protests back to jail

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian news website says a popular rapper has been sent back to jail less that two weeks after his release from prison on bail. Mizanonline.ir, an online news outlet affiliated with Iran’s judiciary, reported on Thursday that authorities arrested Toomaj Salehi on a new charge of “spreading lies and violation of public opinion.” Salehi was released from prison in mid-November after spending more than a year in custody on charges that his supporters said were based on his support for the protests that broke out in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini. She died in the custody of the country’s morality police after being detained for wearing her hijab too loosely.

