For a male sexual assault survivor, justice won in court does not equal healing

Male survivors of sexual abuse and assault have long felt muzzled, but that might be starting to change as more victims emboldened by the MeToo movement come forward. Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his husband recently pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a singer who pressed the case for years. And a recent report by the BBC quoted several men saying the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch used a middleman to exploit them for sex. Advocates say there’s an additional layer of trauma for male victims of sexual abuse, regardless of their sexual orientation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.