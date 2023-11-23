Hezbollah fires rockets at north Israel after an airstrike kills 5 of the group’s senior fighters

BEIRUT (AP) — The militant Hezbollah group has fired more than 50 rockets at military posts in northern Israel. The waves of rockets sent over the border represented one of the most intense bombardments since Hezbollah started attacking Israeli posts in the country’s north at the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war. They followed an Israeli airstrike in a village in southern Lebanon on Wednesday that killed five senior Hezbollah fighters. Hezbollah said Thursday that the volleys it fired toward Israeli posts included 48 Katyusha rockets that were directed at an Israeli army base in Beit Zeitem. The group has said it is easing pressure on the Gaza Strip with an active front on the Lebanon-Israel border.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.