India’s devastating monsoon season is a sign of things to come, as climate and poor planning combine

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The devastation of this year’s monsoon season in India has been significant, with over 400 deaths and more property damage in the Himayalan state of Himachal Pradesh in a single season than the last five years combined. Human-caused climate change is making rain more extreme in the region and scientists warn states should expect more unpredictable and heavy monsoons like this one. But the damage is also exacerbated by developers paying little mind to environmental regulations and building codes when building on flood- and earthquake-prone land. States are working on preparedness programs, but it comes too late for many who are already facing heavy losses.

