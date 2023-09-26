Russian drone strikes on Odesa hit port area and cut off ferry service to Romania

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia struck the Black Sea port city of Odesa for a second night in a row in a drone barrage that damaged a warehouse, charred dozens of trucks and injured two drivers in fiery explosions. The attacks led officials to suspend ferry service between Romania and Ukraine. Video shot from the Romanian side of the Danube River showed rapid-fire bursts of Ukrainian anti-aircraft fire streaking through the night sky followed by two orange fireballs exploding near the port area. Photos showed burned-out frames of trucks. The attacks came the day after missile and drone attacks killed two people in an Odesa grain warehouse.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.