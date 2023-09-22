Russian official says Ukraine launches a missile strike on headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet
By SAMYA KULLAB and DASHA LITVINOVA
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian official says Ukraine carried out a missile strike on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Images on social media Friday showed large plumes of smoke said to be coming from Sevastopol harbor in the annexed Crimea. The Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol didn’t offer any details, saying only that emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the strike and there was no information about casualties. He warned Sevastopol residents that “another attack is possible,” and urged them not to leave buildings and not to come to the city center. Ukraine did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack. It comes a day after Russian missiles and artillery pounded cities across Ukraine, killing at least five people.