Afghanistan’s female cricketers plead with sport’s world governing body: help us play again

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Two years ago Firooza Amiri was an 18-year-old batter for the Afghanistan women’s cricket team and ready to take on the world. But just like that, her world and that of millions of others in her country changed. Forced to flee with her family when the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan in August 2021, Amiri and her family first traveled to Pakistan and then were evacuated to Australia. Most of her 25 teammates are living in Australia. Now looking for their place in international competition, they are pleading with the International Cricket Council and Afghan cricket authorities to give them a place to play, despite the Taliban’s ban on women in sport and education.

