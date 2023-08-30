Sauce Gardner voted top cornerback by panel of AP Pro Football Writers
By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer
Sauce Gardner piled up plenty of awards in an impressive rookie season for the New York Jets. Gardner became the first rookie cornerback to earn All-Pro honors in 41 years. He was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. He even had a sauce named after him by Buffalo Wild Wings. Gardner has now been named the NFL’s top cornerback for 2023 by The Associated Press. A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at cornerback, making their selections based on current status entering the 2023 season. Gardner got six first-place votes. Patrick Surtain II, Jalen Ramsey and Jaire Alexander received the other three.