Storm is Brewing

Big changes come today as a strong low pressure system heads our way, bringing rain, strong winds and potential for coastal flooding. Rain and gusty winds expected this afternoon that will produce high surf hazards by Thursday with large breaking waves between 25-30 feet high. Maximum gusts today will be in the 30-40 mph range, and can be stronger in the higher elevations and over the water. The second round of rain will come Friday into Saturday with higher amounts of rainfall expected. We will stay unsettled through New Year's Day. Keep the rain gear handy and stay tuned for the latest forecast. Stay safe.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE

Overnight: Rain. Patchy fog. Lows around 50s and higher 40s. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Today: Mostly cloudy, turning windy with rain showers. Winds will turn gusty with Gale Warning, High Surf Warning and Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Precipitation amounts so far look to be under .5 inches.

***COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY***

…IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM

PST FRIDAY...

***HIGH SURF WARNING***

…REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM

PST FRIDAY...



* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding

expected.

…For the High Surf Warning, dangerous large breaking

waves of 25 to 30 ft.



* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay

and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties. The

Breaking waves will be highest along W and NW facing beaches.



* WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 AM Wednesday to

3 AM PST Friday.

…For the High Surf Warning, from 3 AM Thursday

to 3 AM PST Friday.



* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep

people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-

threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion

can be expected.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Large west waves will arrive Thursday

morning and last into the late morning before slowly reducing

into late that night. Beaches are at risk for large turbulent

shore break and strong currents.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



During the coastal flood: If travel is required, allow extra time

as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or

through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to

protect flood-prone property.



Remain out of the water during the High Surf to avoid hazardous

swimming conditions. Large breaking waves along the coast will

lead to increased run-up on beaches with waves topping and

washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be

erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as

these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the

water. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much

farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.

***GALE WARNING***

…IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PST

THURSDAY...



* WHAT...For the Gale

Warning, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 8 to 13 ft expected.



* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.



* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST Wednesday.

For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PST Thursday.



* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

Thursday: High Surf Warning goes into effect due tolarge breaking waves of 25 to 30 feet along the coast that can cause dangerous conditions in and out of the water with coastal flooding still possible.

Extended: A slight break from the rain Thursday but then returns again Friday, with higher rainfall totals expected. Current forecasts show .5-1.5 inches and higher for coastal mountains with second round. Most of the rain will fall Friday afternoon to Saturday midday. The beaches will still be dangerous over the weekend.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 59ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 60ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 28th – January 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free