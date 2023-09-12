A Little Cooler, A Little Cloudier

Weak troughing and the passing of a dry cold front will reinforce a deeper marine layer over the next couple of days. Cooler than normal temperatures can be expected during the period along with occasionally gusty winds. High pressure will then build in to our north by the end of the week, but we’ll warm up into the weekend along with it.



AIR QUALITY: Good



This Morning: Becoming mostly cloudy with low clouds around the bay and into the valleys. Patchy drizzle possible on the south/east sides of the bay. Lows in the 50s on the coast, upper 40s to 50s for inland vallesy.



Tuesday: Cooler and a bit cloudier with low clouds hanging around on the south side of the bay during the afternoon. Coastal highs in the low 60s to low 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay and low 70s to upper 80s inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds becoming gusty for the valleys later in the day.



Wednesday: Remaining mostly cloudy on the coast and becoming mostly sunny inland. Highs in the 60s to low 70s on the coast and mainly 70s-80s inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds becoming gusty for the valleys later in the day.



Extended: Temperatures will slowly warm into the weekend with decreased cloud cover and then decrease out of the weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free