Starting the Work Week a Bit Cooler

Temperatures will cool a bit as we head into the work week. A weak trough of low pressure on the West Coast will be responsible. Some deepening of the marine layer with increase low clouds is also likely. It may even lead to a bit of drizzle into Tuesday. We will lack a dominating weather influence for the rest of the week, so only minor temperature fluctuations area likely. We will warm up a bit from Wednesday into the weekend with highs starting slightly below and ending slightly above normal.



AIR QUALITY: Good

**DENSE FOG ADVISORY**

… for Northern Salinas Valley until 9 AM Monday.



*Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.



*Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

**MARINE DENSE FOG ADVISORY**

… for the Monterey Bay, until 9AM Monday.



*For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 to 2 NM.



* Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low visibility will make navigation difficult.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass.

***GALE WARNING***

… extended until 3AM Tuesday for the near coastal waters of Monterey County outside of Monterey Bay (from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas)



Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



This Morning: Low clouds slow to return, but eventually will be patchy around the bay by dawn. Patchy fog also possible. Lows in the 50s for most areas, some 40s for inland valleys.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a few low clouds on the coast and some high clouds in the south. Cooler, with coastal highs in the low 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and mid 70s to low 90s inland. Windy at times with northwesterly onshore winds pushing into the valleys.



Tuesday: Patchy morning drizzle. Cooler and cloudier with low clouds hanging around on the south side of the bay during the afternoon. Coastal highs in the low 60s to low 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay and low 70s to upper 80s inland. Breezy northwesterly onshore winds becoming stronger for inland valleys later in the day.



Extended: Temperatures slowly warm back up into the weekend under mostly sunny skies. No precipitation expected for the next week or two outside of coastal drizzle potential on Tuesday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free