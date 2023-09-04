Foggy, Cloudy Start to Labor Day

Heading into Labor Day, some areas will warm up and some will cool down. The deep trough of low pressure over us this weekend will begin to move off to the west with warmer air moving in aloft. Most areas will warm up because of this on Monday, but… the warming atmosphere will likely add some stability to the marine layer meaning that low clouds are more likely to stick around in the afternoon hours. This is most likely on the south side of the bay where most areas will actually be cooler than the day before. Weak troughing will than hang on over the West Coast for the remainder of the work week, ultimately keeping temperatures seasonable to slightly cool. Some warming is then expected next weekend. It should also notice that sea surface temperatures remain above normal which will keep coastal temperatures warmer than the weather pattern would suggest, especially when it comes to morning lows.



AIR QUALITY: Good

**DENSE FOG ADVISORY**

…for the Southern Monterey Bay and the Big Sur Coast until 9AM Monday



*Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.



*Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

**MARINE DENSE FOG ADVISORY**

… for the Monterey Bay until 9AM Monday.



*Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM.



*Low visibility will make navigation difficult.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.



If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass.

This Morning: Mostly cloudy for the coast and inland valleys. Lows in the 50s to around 60ºF for most areas.



Monday: Becoming partly cloudy on the coast with clouds focused on the south side of the bay. Coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay. Becoming sunny inland with a few clouds over the hills in the afternoon. Inland highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Breezy northwesterly onshore winds becoming windy for the inland valleys late in the day.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy on the coast and sunny inland. Expect coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—with mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Breezy northwesterly onshore winds becoming windy for the inland valleys late in the day.



Extended: Temperatures remain persistent through around Thursday, then will warm into the weekend. Dry conditions expected to continue.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free