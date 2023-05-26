The Unofficial Start to Summer will Start Off Gray and Cool

May Gray will be a big part of our forecast to close out the month with only brief respites. A trough of low pressure on the West Coast will begin to recede on Friday only to be replaced by a new lobe rotating in Saturday into Sunday. This will reinforce the cooler air over the region with only a brief warm up on Saturday. The lobe will eventually result in a cut off over southern California which will hang out for a day or two. There are indications another weak area of low pressure will then scoot in from the West to replace it mid-week next week. All in all, expect cooler than normal temperatures both on the coast and inland for the next 7 days with widespread coastal clouds and brief afternoon sunshine. No rain expected outside of any coastal drizzle.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Friday: Widespread clouds early, then becoming partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Cool with coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and mid 60s to mid 70s inland. Onshore winds strong in the later afternoon for the coast and valleys.

Overnight: Low clouds will spill inland becoming widespread. Areas of drizzle and patchy fog are possible. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s near the coast, mid-40s to low 50s inland.



Saturday: Overcast in the morning, becoming partly cloudy on the coast and partly sunny inland during the afternoon. Coastal highs in the 50s-60s with 60s to around 80ºF inland. Breezy onshore winds at times.



Extended: Our daily cloud cycle will continue out of the holiday weekend with cooler-than-normal temperatures.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free