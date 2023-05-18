Weather is on Repeat

The weather pattern around us will shift in the coming days, but our sensible weather won’t. The ridge to our southwest will move to our east as we head into the end of the week and strengthen over the Great Basin. All the while, we can expect the daily cycle of low clouds and slightly cool conditions at the coast and mostly sunny, warm conditions inland. Then, a trough will dig down the coast mid-week next week which will bring a cool down for all areas. No rain expected outside of the occasional coastal drizzle.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Thursday: Clearing to partly cloudy for the coast in the afternoon with clouds favoring the south and east side of the bay. Mostly sunny otherwise. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and low 70s to low 90s inland. Onshore winds will be breezy on the coast and windy for inland valleys.

Overnight: Low clouds will fill in the coast and nearby valleys, yet again. Patchy fog, thick in spots, will develop and there is a chance of light drizzle. All other areas can expect mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s across the region.



Friday: Morning low clouds and fog, clearing to partly cloudy for the coast in the afternoon favoring the south side of the bay. Mostly sunny otherwise. Highs in the upper 50s to around 70ºF on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and low 70s to low 90s inland. Onshore winds will be windy at times on the coast and inland valleys.



Extended: Expect more of the same on Saturday and Sunday. Inland temps will fall to normal Monday/Tuesday and below by Wednesday. Not much change on the coast, though mid-week next week could yield more sunshine.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 25th – 31st calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free