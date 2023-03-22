More Rain and Flooding Wednesday Morning, but Calmer Weather is on the Horizon

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



Moderate rain and occasionally gusty winds will continue, as an area of low pressure that blew through the Monterey Bay Area Tuesday afternoon, returns from the north. It is in a weakened state, which will limit wind speeds, but it will keep wind & rain in the forecast through early Wednesday morning. Embedded thunderstorms remain possible but will be isolated at best. Small hail is also possible. Snow levels hold around 3,500ft. Showers linger Wednesday behind it before ending late. Cold northwest flow then ensues and will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures will be roughly 10ºF below normal for the next 6 days and lows will get quite chilly as well. In fact, frosty inland valleys are looking possible this coming weekend.



AIR QUALITY: Good

***FLOOD WARNING***

… Uvas Creek above West Luchessa Ave continues to rise at this time, and will likely impact Highway 101. Additional roadway flooding is possible along Highways 152, 25, and 156. Lovers Lane, Frazier Lake Road, Lake Road, Shore Road, and San Felipe Road as well as Fairview Road may also see impacts

from flooding.



*Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.



* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 932 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.



**FLOOD ADVISORY**

… for portions of Monterey, San Benito, and northern Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties. In effect now until 11:15am.



*Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.



* Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 808 AM, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.1 and 0.3 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.6 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include: Salinas, Gilroy, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Pacific Grove, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Castroville, Boronda, Moss Landing, Prunedale, Del Monte Forest, Del Rey Oaks, Sand City, Elkhorn, Las Lomas and Aromas.



**FLOOD ADVISORY**

… for portions of Santa Clara county including locations as San Jose, Morgan Hill, Seven Trees and San Martin.

*In effect until 2:30PM.



*Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.



*Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 836AM, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 0.9 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.



**FLOOD ADVISORY**

… for the western half of Santa Cruz County extended until 1PM Wednesday..



*Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.



*Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.



At 1:46AM, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Redwood City, Palo Alto, Santa Cruz, Cupertino, Menlo Park, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Scotts Valley, Half Moon Bay, Capitola, Live Oak, Los Altos Hills, Atherton, Woodside, Boulder Creek,

Ben Lomond, Felton, Twin Lakes, Soquel and Opal Cliffs.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.



**FLOOD ADVISORY**

…for portions of Monterey, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties including locations: San Jose, Watsonville, Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Corralitos, Brown Valley Road, Eureka Canyon Road, Uvas Canyon Park, Amesti, Interlaken, Freedom, Aptos, Rio Del Mar, Moss Landing, Day Valley, Aptos Hills-Larkin, Aptos Hills-Larkin Valley, Pajaro, Las Lomas and San Martin.



*Extended to 11:30AM Wednesday.



* Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.



* At 3:17AM, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.4 and 0.7 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.4 to 0.6 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy, blustery, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cool with highs in the 50s.



Thursday: Partly cloudy with gusty northwest winds. Highs in the 50s.

Extended: Expect cool, dry conditions for the remainder of the week and into the weekend with occasionally gusty northwest winds. Mornings may be a little frosty inland Friday through Sunday. More wet weather is possible next week, specifically on Tuesday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 68ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 29th – April 4th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.