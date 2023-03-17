A Little Gray to go with that Green this St. Patrick’s Day

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



Drier, calmer weather continues for the most part on Friday, but we remain in an active pattern. Some southerly moisture may bring a few sprinkles on Friday. A weak system then rolls through Saturday night into Sunday. It's likely to bring light to moderate rain. Then a stronger system arrives Monday/Tuesday with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds. This system looks to be an atmospheric river event. However, rainfall totals likely to be less than that of previous storms, as the main moisture plume stays closer to southern California this time around. Keep watching for the latest updates.



AIR QUALITY: Good

***FLOOD WARNING***

… for the lower Salinas River from Soledad to Monterey Bay in effect from Sunday afternoon until further notice.



*Minor flooding is forecast. The Salinas River is forecast to reach minor flood stage by this afternoon and will continue rising, approaching moderate flood stage Monday evening.



*IMPACTS…At 23.0 feet, A few farm residences will begin to flood near the Salinas River along the reach of the gage. River Road will begin to flood near Spreckels.



- At 24.0 feet, Significant flooding of the lowest portions of agricultural land begins within the reach of the gage. River Road and Spreckels Boulevard begin to flood.



- At 26.0 feet, Moderate flooding of agricultural land and lower portions of Soledad, Gonzales, Chualar, Spence and Spreckels. Primary and secondary roads begin to flood within the reach.

Highway 68 begins to flood. Levees in danger of breaching along the reach. At least 20,000 acres of farm land inundated in the Salinas Valley.



- At 27.0 feet, Moderate flooding continues along the reach. Approaches to river bridges within the reach begin to erode. Lower portions of Castroville begin to flood. Highway 156 near Castroville begins to flood. Flooding to Foster Road, 1 mile of Salinas.



-At 28.0 feet, Major flooding of agricultural land within the reach of the gages. Major flooding begins along lower portions of Soledad, Gonzales, Chualar, Spence, Spreckels and Castroville. Water/sewage treatment plants in danger of being flooded. Many secondary and some primary roads inundated making travel difficult in the Salinas Valley. Highway 156 and 68 inundated and closed. Major damage to wide expanses of agricultural land in the Salinas Valley with 40,000 acres inundated.



- At 2:00 PM PDT Thursday the stage was 23.4 feet.



- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 PM PDT Thursday was 23.4 feet.



- Forecast...The river is expected to begin rising again tonight, reaching Moderate flood stage tomorrow afternoon. Current forecast has the river cresting at 26.1 feet tomorrow evening.



- Flood stage is 23.0 feet. Moderate flood stage is 26.0 feet.



- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.5 feet on 02/26/1969.



***FLOOD WARNING***

… for the breach of a levee around river mile 10 of the Pajaro River – CANCELLED at 2:25am Friday.

***FLOOD WARNING***

... for the Salinas River from the San Luis Obispo County – CANCELLED at 3:05pm Friday.

***FLOOD WARNING***

…for Pajaro River at Chittenden – CANCELLED at 2:13am Thursday

Friday: Partly cloudy with the possibility of a few sprinkles. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.Overnight: Partly cloudy with slightly warmer lows mainly in the 40s.Winds calm. Patchy fog in the valleys possible near sunrise.

Saturday: Increasing clouds ahead of a weak weather system which will bring widespread light to moderate rain and breezy conditions. That system will arrive after sunset. Seasonable highs, low to mid 60s near the coast, mid 60s to low 70s inland.



Sunday: Light to moderate rain will continue overnight into the late morning. Breezy southwest winds. Mostly cloudy throughout the day. Highs cooler, mainly upper 50s to low 60s.

Extended: A stronger system arrives Monday into Tuesday with potentially heavier rain and gusty winds. A cold weather pattern looks to follow for the rest of next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 68ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for the Santa Cruz Mountains, the lower valleys of San Benito County, and southern Santa Clara County

-Area drought status: NONE for Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito counties, and NONE for the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.