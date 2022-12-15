Aside From A Few High Clouds, Overall It’s Nice, Just Cool

A cold air mass will settle in for the next few days with cool days and cold nights. We remain in a blocked weather pattern with high pressure to the north and south of the Central Coast, and low pressure to the east and west. At the moment, it’s looking more likely that we will remain dry through the weekend into next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

Thursday: High clouds will stream into the area throughout the day, clearing by late this evening. Other than a few clouds, mostly sunny. Highs still below average but slightly warmer, mid to upper 50s for most locations. Winds light.

Overnight: A few lingering high clouds, other than that, mostly clear. Another round of widespread frost inland, patchy frost near the coast. Lows in the 30s with a few 40s around the coast, 20s for sheltered valleys.

***FREEZE WARNING***

… for the mountains and higher valleys of Monterey & San Benito Counties, and the Santa Clara Valley overnight.



-Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. Temperatures in the coldest inland areas will dip into the mid to upper 20's.



-Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

**FROST ADVISORY**

...for coastal Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties and the lower elevation valleys of Monterey & San Benito Counties.



-Temperatures of 35 degrees or colder will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Friday Mostly sunny and temperatures slightly warmer. Might even see a few low 60s, though many locations will be in the upper 50s. Northeast winds will remain light.



Extended: Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Both lows and highs are likely to remain below normal for this time of year but warming slightly to near seasonable by mid-week. Watching rain chances late Tuesday, look slim

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”