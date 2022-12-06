Active Weather Tuesday – Rain, T-Storms, Small Hail, Gusts, and Snow

The cold core of the upper level low that has been throwing rounds of showers at us for a few days will finally pass over on Tuesday. As it does so, it will continue to spawn showers and even a few thunderstorms. Brief heavy rain, wind gusts, small hail, and lightning are possible. There is also a slight chance of waterspouts over the ocean overnight and/or a weak funnel cloud over land Tuesday afternoon. We’ll dry out Wednesday/Thursday, with a weak weather system arriving early Friday morning, followed by another into the weekend. Temperatures will remain cool for this time of year.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cool, with highs in the 50s.



Overnight: Partly cloudy with cooler lows, 30s for interior locations with a few sheltered valleys dipping into the 20s. Low 40s along the coast. Patchy frost and fog possible for inland areas.

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Dry but cool with highs in the 50s for most areas.



Extended: Dry conditions continue Thursday but the chance of rain returns early Friday through Sunday. Temperatures remain cool.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 13th – 19th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”