A Tad Cooler and a few More Clouds

We’ll see some minor temperature fluctuations through the end of the week as the low to our south departs and the ridge strengthens. We’ll get a little cooler on the coast and a little warmer inland and we’ll likely see the return of a few clouds. Offshore winds are possible again late in the week before the ridge strengthens again this weekend. I know this is a little back-and-forth, so stay with me, but the ridge will then weaken enough out of the weekend, possibly letting a wet weather system through. Right now, chances for rain are increasing and centered on Tuesday of next week. Stay tuned to the forecast!



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE

Thursday: Scattered high clouds. Cooler, with coastal highs in the 60s and 60s to low 70s inland. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon. Low clouds return to the coast late.



Friday: Patchy low clouds on the coast, otherwise mostly sunny. Cooler yet with coastal highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with mainly 60s inland. Breezy northwesterly winds on the coast at times.



Extended: Dry offshore winds resume Saturday, especially over the hills. This will clear out the clouds and warm temperatures once again for the weekend. A weather system will slide through around Tuesday, though there is quite a bit of uncertainty as to far south it will reach. Rain chances remain relatively low at the moment.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”