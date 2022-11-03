Chilly & Frosty Start to Your Friday

Friday morning looks to be the coldest with widespread frost expected inland. Temperatures will warm into the weekend, but additional weather systems likely bringing rain will arrive Sunday through Tuesday.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Clear and chilly. Expect lows in the upper 30s to 40s for most coastal areas, widespread 30s inland. A few of the higher valleys may dip into the 20s.

*FROST ADVISORY*

… in effect from 1AM Friday until 9AM for Interior Monterey and San Benito county, including Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest. Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley .and Carmel Valley.



* Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.



*Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Populations sensitive to cold temperatures such as the elderly should take proper precautions, including please do not leave pets outdoors overnight in cold temperatures. Expect near freezing to slightly sub-freezing temperatures.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until if needed in the spring.

Friday: Slightly warmer with highs in the 60s for most locations. Skies mostly clear throughout the day, with increasing low clouds heading into the evening for the coast.

Saturday: Temperatures will continue to warm a few more degrees with low to mid 60s around the coast, mid to upper 60s inland with a few 70s for far interior locations.



Extended: Enjoy the warmer temperatures while it lasts! Cooler, unsettled weather returns Sunday and will likely last into Election Day.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”