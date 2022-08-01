Thunderstorm Threat through Tuesday

WEATHER STORY

A big push of monsoon moisture will arrive overnight. This concentration along with being in an area favorable for broad but weak lift is likely to help showers and possibly thunderstorms develop. It will start out as a few light showers overnight with thunderstorm chances increasing toward dawn. I do not expect widespread lightning, but a few strikes are possible. There is no guarantee that the rain will completely deter lightning-sparked fires, so we have to be on alert during the period.



High level tropical moisture will stream in from the south Tuesday but at the moment, it doesn’t look like we’ll see any rain out of it. That could change, however. At the very least, expect an increase in high clouds.

In the meantime, expect seasonable to slightly warm temperatures along with muggy conditions for the week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms during the first half of the day. Some clearing is expected late afternoon through around dinnertime. Highs in the 60s-70s on the coast and 70s-90s inland. Becoming windy for inland valleys in the afternoon/evening.

Overnight: Increasing clouds out of the south will gradually blanket our entire area. No storm activity is expected overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s-60s.



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, mild, and muggy. Highs in the 60s-70s on the coast and 70s-90s inland. Showers and isolated thunderstorms return in the afternoon. Becoming windy for inland valleys in the afternoon/evening.



Extended: Monsoon moisture will continue to stream through the region through the rest of the week. Expect coastal highs in the 60s-70s—maybe a little cooler starting Wednesday—and 70s-90s inland.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 8th - 14th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”