Stable Pattern Through Early Week

WEATHER STORY

While a couple of fires have sprung up in the Golden State recently, fire danger at home will remain somewhat on the low side for the next few days. This is to say that we should expect to continue to see a deep marine layer with mild to cool temperatures at the coast, meanwhile inland will still be windy but not quite as hot. Day to day highs will see very little change up to about Wednesday, after which things will start to get a bit warmer toward next weekend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Expect moderate to dense fog and consistent drizzle around coastal Monterey Bay. Winds die down and lows are expected in the 50s regionwide.

Sunday: Low clouds are likely to cause coastal and valley fog during the wee hours of the morning, but the vast majority of the clouds will dissipate by early afternoon. This means another sunny day inland with partly cloudy conditions at the coast. Inland highs will be mostly in the 80s, with a few mid to upper 90s. The coast will see another round of 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Changes to the forecast will be extremely minimal. Clouds linger at the coast into the afternoon with highs topping out in the 60s to low 70s, while inland will be sunny and a tad windy with highs in the 80s to 90s.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperature

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 28th – August 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”